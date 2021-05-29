Diversified Trust Co Sells 705 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 12.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,149,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,846,000 after acquiring an additional 165,569 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,972 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,303,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,900 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 7,857,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at about $465,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $110.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.74. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.14 and a 12-month high of $171.09. The company has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.92 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $3,376,443.61. Following the transaction, the president now owns 32,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,876,957.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $11,067,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,793,934.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and sold 725,013 shares worth $78,332,328. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PTON. Raymond James lowered Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. MKM Partners raised Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.58.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

