xBTC Price Tops $0.27 on Exchanges (xBTC)

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. xBTC has a total market cap of $1.96 million and $8,237.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, xBTC has traded 38.7% higher against the dollar. One xBTC coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000768 BTC on popular exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00058329 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.05 or 0.00313045 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.66 or 0.00192021 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003979 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $261.34 or 0.00764233 BTC.

xBTC’s total supply is 10,343,463 coins and its circulating supply is 7,360,493 coins. xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official . xBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@Social.Capital . The official website for xBTC is xbtc.fi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy xBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

