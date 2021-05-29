Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.17.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st.

In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 5,093 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $153,350.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,074. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $31,222.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 316,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,040,799.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,247 shares of company stock worth $3,440,560. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,150 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 267,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after acquiring an additional 12,550 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Federated Hermes by 1,003.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 179,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FHI traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.80. 564,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,023. Federated Hermes has a 52 week low of $20.34 and a 52 week high of $34.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.18.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Federated Hermes had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 29.73%. On average, analysts expect that Federated Hermes will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.44%.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

