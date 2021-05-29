Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.21.

CMRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Chimerix from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a report on Monday, April 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the first quarter worth about $166,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 37.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 16,607 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Chimerix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chimerix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

CMRX stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.82. The stock had a trading volume of 468,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,142. The company has a market capitalization of $674.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.58. Chimerix has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $11.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.73). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 2,344.90% and a negative return on equity of 49.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chimerix will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

