Vista Capital Partners Inc. Sells 20,000 Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. lowered its position in Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) by 58.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. owned about 0.06% of Alpine Immune Sciences worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the first quarter worth $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 194,233.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares during the period. 57.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALPN traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.66. 70,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,380. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $16.37. The firm has a market cap of $254.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.62.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 288.70% and a negative return on equity of 66.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALPN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In other news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 50,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $766,003.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,074 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,482.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,113,604. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

