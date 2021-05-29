270,888 Shares in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Acquired by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Posted by on May 29th, 2021

Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 270,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,486,000. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned about 1.08% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSOS. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $41.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,186. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $55.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.27.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.