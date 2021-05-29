270,888 Shares in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Acquired by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 270,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,486,000. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned about 1.08% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSOS. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF alerts:

Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $41.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,186. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $55.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.27.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.