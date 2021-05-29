Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Sold by Reston Wealth Management LLC

Reston Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF comprises about 2.1% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RPG. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RPG traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,401. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.43 and a fifty-two week high of $177.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.83.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.