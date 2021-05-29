Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $7,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWW. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000.

Shares of EWW traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.11. 1,689,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,416,733. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.62. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $48.26.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

