Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $6,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Zendesk by 0.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 19.0% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk during the first quarter valued at $974,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Zendesk by 372.9% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 15.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Zendesk alerts:

In related news, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.28, for a total value of $200,245.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,865.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc Cabi sold 719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $98,503.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,216 shares of company stock valued at $26,922,812 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zendesk stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.66. 599,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,899. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.93 and a 200 day moving average of $140.72. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.75 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of -70.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZEN shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group raised Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.27.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.