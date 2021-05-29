Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Buys 637 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the quarter. The Interpublic Group of Companies makes up 0.5% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 540,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,710,000 after acquiring an additional 16,507 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IPG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IPG traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,461,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,083,512. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $33.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.82.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

