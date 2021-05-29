Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Takes $1.42 Million Position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 44,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000. MacroGenics comprises approximately 0.5% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of MacroGenics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 6,027,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,989,000 after purchasing an additional 123,409 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,207,000 after purchasing an additional 678,774 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in MacroGenics by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,933,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,135,000 after acquiring an additional 558,377 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in MacroGenics by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,102,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,678,000 after acquiring an additional 430,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in MacroGenics by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,148,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,416,000 after acquiring an additional 887,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 3,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $125,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Karrels sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,243 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

MGNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on MacroGenics from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

Shares of MGNX stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.19. 280,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,085. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.05. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $36.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 2.29.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

