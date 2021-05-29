iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,523 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $16,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares in the last quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 146,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,785,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $116.71 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.71 and a fifty-two week high of $118.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.29.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

