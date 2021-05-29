Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Short Interest Update

Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 73.1% from the April 29th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 70.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fagron in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of Fagron stock remained flat at $$22.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.55. Fagron has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $25.59.

Fagron NV, a pharmaceutical compounding company, provides personalized pharmaceutical care to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients. It prepares personalized ready-to-use medication in its sterile and non-sterile compounding facilities. The company also innovates concepts, vehicles, and formulations for pharmaceutical compounding.

