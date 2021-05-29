Short Interest in Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Drops By 75.9%

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 75.9% from the April 29th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ATEYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advantest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Advantest from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Advantest alerts:

ATEYY stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.59. 1,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,108. Advantest has a twelve month low of $45.86 and a twelve month high of $100.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.02.

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Advantest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.