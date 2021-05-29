Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 26,530 Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GGPIU. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,482,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,259,000.

Shares of GGPIU opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

