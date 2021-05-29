Short Interest in Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Declines By 64.1%

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, a decline of 64.1% from the April 29th total of 170,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

BACHY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Bank of China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of BACHY stock remained flat at $$9.43 during trading hours on Friday. 66,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,381. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Bank of China has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $10.33. The stock has a market cap of $110.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.624 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of China’s previous annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 6.55%.

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and related financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign exchange, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

