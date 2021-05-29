Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,296 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,022,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $29,938,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 83.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,164,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,141,000 after acquiring an additional 527,958 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 67.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,189,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,477,000 after acquiring an additional 477,476 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 771.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 390,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,436,000 after acquiring an additional 345,513 shares during the period. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABCB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist lifted their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of ABCB traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.94. The stock had a trading volume of 302,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,510. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $59.85.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $282.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.55 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.86%.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

