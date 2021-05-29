Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.31 Million in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Matthews International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after purchasing an additional 14,995 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Matthews International during the 4th quarter valued at $3,055,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Matthews International by 485.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 562,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,551,000 after buying an additional 466,811 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Matthews International in the 4th quarter worth $664,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Matthews International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MATW traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.07. 61,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,873. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.30 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.89. Matthews International Co. has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $43.75.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. Matthews International had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $417.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.94 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Matthews International Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Matthews International’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other Matthews International news, EVP Brian J. Dunn sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $248,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Schawk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $205,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $870,660 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

