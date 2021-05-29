Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 34.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDX stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.20. 520,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,889. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $35.60 and a 52-week high of $55.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.93 and a 200 day moving average of $48.98.

