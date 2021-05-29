Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 63,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on OEC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

NYSE:OEC traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.24. The stock had a trading volume of 171,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,079. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.96 and its 200-day moving average is $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.90 and a beta of 1.82. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $22.45.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.00 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

