Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 25,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $2,704,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1,081.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 69,313 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.83.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe purchased 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.06 per share, with a total value of $5,003,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APAM traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.08. 389,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,732. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.86. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $57.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.11 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 178.08% and a net margin of 25.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 105.71%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

