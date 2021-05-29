Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -1.410–1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-1.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $246 million-$252 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $246.03 million.Domo also updated its FY22 guidance to ($1.41)-($1.33) EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOMO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Domo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.14.

NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $66.50 on Friday. Domo has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $79.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 2.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.85 and its 200-day moving average is $59.38.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Domo will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

