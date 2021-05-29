Horace Mann Educators Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:HMN)

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Horace Mann Educators has raised its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Horace Mann Educators has a dividend payout ratio of 37.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to earn $3.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.8%.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $39.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.34 and a 200 day moving average of $41.17. Horace Mann Educators has a fifty-two week low of $32.35 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.27 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Horace Mann Educators’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $146,318.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $43,329.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,203 shares of company stock valued at $355,503 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

HMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.