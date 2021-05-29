Horace Mann Educators Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:HMN)

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.
Horace Mann Educators has raised its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Horace Mann Educators has a dividend payout ratio of 37.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to earn $3.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.8%.
Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $39.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.34 and a 200 day moving average of $41.17. Horace Mann Educators has a fifty-two week low of $32.35 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74.
In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $146,318.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $43,329.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,203 shares of company stock valued at $355,503 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
HMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.
Horace Mann Educators Company Profile
Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.
