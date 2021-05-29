$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) will report earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.79. Edgewell Personal Care posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

EPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Northern Trust Capital Markets increased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edgewell Personal Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.38. 359,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,419. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 1.01. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $46.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 99.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

