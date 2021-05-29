$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) This Quarter

Posted by on May 29th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) will report earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.79. Edgewell Personal Care posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

EPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Northern Trust Capital Markets increased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edgewell Personal Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.38. 359,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,419. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 1.01. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $46.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 99.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC)

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.