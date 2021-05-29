32,910 Shares in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCCU) Bought by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCCU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Shares of Healthcare Capital stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02. Healthcare Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.62.

Healthcare Capital Company Profile

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

