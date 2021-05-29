Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Invests $500,000 in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTPAU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTPAU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Separately, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,585,000.

FTAC Parnassus Acquisition stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $10.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12.

FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was formerly known as FTAC General Acquisition Corp.

