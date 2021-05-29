Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Separately, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,988,000.

Shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.97. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $10.65.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

