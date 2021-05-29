58,150 Shares in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU) Bought by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 58,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Independence during the first quarter worth $14,274,000. LGL Partners LLC bought a new stake in Independence during the first quarter worth $8,000,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Independence during the first quarter worth $4,000,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Independence in the first quarter valued at $2,000,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence during the 1st quarter valued at $418,000.

Get Independence alerts:

Shares of ACQRU opened at $10.04 on Friday. Independence Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACQRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.