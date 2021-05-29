Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Takes $464,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 216,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,892,000 after buying an additional 28,725 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 23,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,099,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 145,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,660,000 after buying an additional 19,440 shares during the period.

EFG opened at $108.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.62. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

