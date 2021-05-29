Pirate Chain (ARRR) Achieves Market Cap of $718.58 Million

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $3.95 or 0.00011389 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $718.58 million and $2.05 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.31 or 0.00462433 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.92 or 0.00299784 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.76 or 0.00163731 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004668 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 182,008,207 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.