Uquid Coin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.15 Million (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. During the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Uquid Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $15.84 or 0.00045691 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $158.39 million and $1.15 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00075349 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004917 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00018047 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.99 or 0.00874041 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,185.03 or 0.09187863 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00090423 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin is a coin. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin . Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

