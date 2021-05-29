Pictet & Cie Europe SA Invests $315,000 in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Quidel by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 7,614 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Quidel by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,733,000 after buying an additional 99,018 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Quidel by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Quidel by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Quidel by 97.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $118.11 on Friday. Quidel Co. has a 12 month low of $104.40 and a 12 month high of $306.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.13.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.52). Quidel had a return on equity of 92.33% and a net margin of 50.91%. The company had revenue of $375.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.24 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 23.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total transaction of $113,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,001.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 7,400 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total transaction of $1,006,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,203 shares of company stock worth $1,205,013 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

QDEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Quidel from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Quidel from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

