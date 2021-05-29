Analysts Expect Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ earnings. Shaw Communications posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Shaw Communications will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Shaw Communications.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.50 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.79.

NYSE SJR opened at $29.89 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.72. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $30.41.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.0788 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 397.3% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 221,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 176,765 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,995,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

