Pictet & Cie Europe SA Boosts Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 86.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,796 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AKAM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $173,772,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2,344.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,566,103 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $164,425,000 after buying an additional 1,502,023 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,106,943 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $326,198,000 after buying an additional 1,367,090 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth $2,476,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,136,451 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $434,286,000 after buying an additional 371,852 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $154,990.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,147.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $1,645,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,183,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,888 shares of company stock worth $6,321,313. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $114.21 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $124.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.90.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

