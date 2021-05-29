Analysts Expect MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). MiMedx Group posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.18). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MiMedx Group.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 1,262.51% and a negative net margin of 35.25%.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in MiMedx Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 250,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDXG opened at $10.69 on Monday. MiMedx Group has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $12.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.57.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

