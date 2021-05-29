Pictet & Cie Europe SA Has $390,000 Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $1,302,778,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,240,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,665 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,134,979,000 after purchasing an additional 966,280 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 4,644.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,616,000 after purchasing an additional 952,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 199.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,185,000 after purchasing an additional 568,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $237.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $136.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.93. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.41%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,861.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.86.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

