Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA lowered its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,054,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $994,611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195,624 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $790,551,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,636,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $508,127,000 after buying an additional 67,748 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,251,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,442,000 after buying an additional 174,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,104,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,392,000 after buying an additional 95,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Loop Capital raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Vertical Research raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.88.

Shares of CNI opened at $112.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.75. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $84.75 and a twelve month high of $119.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.4964 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.83%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.