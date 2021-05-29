Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA decreased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20,350 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Independent Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,444,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 10,173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $213.96 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $196.70 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BABA. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.57.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

