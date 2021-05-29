Balentine LLC Takes $55,000 Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,621,000 after acquiring an additional 307,574 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,709,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,370,000 after acquiring an additional 44,747 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,035,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,341,000 after acquiring an additional 85,499 shares in the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,077,000. Finally, Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,053,000.

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.21. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $22.47.

