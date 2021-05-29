Royce & Associates LP Boosts Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 518,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 42,839 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $21,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth $957,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Sanmina by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sanmina during the first quarter worth $269,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Sanmina by 1.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 248,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 14,675 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanmina alerts:

SANM stock opened at $42.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. Sanmina Co. has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $43.36.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SANM. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.