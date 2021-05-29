Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Reduces Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 43.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $582.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $553.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $470.60. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $199.70 and a 12-month high of $595.90.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 28.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SIVB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.60.

In other news, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total transaction of $739,177.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total value of $72,932.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,461.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,772 shares of company stock worth $3,639,359. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.