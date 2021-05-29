Royce & Associates LP Increases Stock Holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,579 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.44% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $22,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 560.7% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $754,478.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $177,290.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,012.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EBS opened at $60.65 on Friday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.07 and a fifty-two week high of $137.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.25 and a 200-day moving average of $87.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.62 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 22.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

