State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 26,800 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 717,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,800 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $47,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XEL. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.43.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $70.88 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $76.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.65 and a 200-day moving average of $65.86.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

In related news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $842,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $107,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,417,057.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,204 shares of company stock valued at $10,746,275 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

