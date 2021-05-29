MAI Capital Management Purchases 420 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 63.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Shares of CTAS opened at $353.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $243.09 and a one year high of $369.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTAS. William Blair raised Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.00.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.