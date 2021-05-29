23,534 Shares in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,534 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $25.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 0.75. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $34.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.31.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.55 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 10.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Stacey G. Rock sold 5,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $255,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,357 shares of company stock worth $2,362,459 over the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KTOS. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Noble Financial upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.30.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

