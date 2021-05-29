Shell Asset Management Co. Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 174,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $32.09 on Friday. ZTO Express has a one year low of $26.44 and a one year high of $38.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.00 and its 200 day moving average is $31.18. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.23.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.23). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

