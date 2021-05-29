State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 12,340 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,340 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $53,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 689.7% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $143.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $80.26 and a one year high of $159.98. The company has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.74 and a beta of 1.88.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George Munoz sold 8,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $1,358,785.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,133.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,153 shares of company stock valued at $2,311,749. 12.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAR has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.79.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

