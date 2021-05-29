State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $58.08 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 412,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,537 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $58,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLR. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 20,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $151.56 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.58. The stock has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of 98.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.09.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

DLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.07.

In related news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total transaction of $6,442,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at $96,007,991.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total transaction of $15,192,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,192,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 375,169 shares of company stock valued at $55,970,598. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.