GAM Holding AG Acquires 1,550 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 70.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,738 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 244 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 511 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 39,166 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $14,491,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,873 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.89.

ILMN stock opened at $405.64 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.42 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $395.25 and a 200-day moving average of $390.02. The firm has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a PE ratio of 94.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.95.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total value of $321,792.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,077,872.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.53, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,524,541.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,228 shares of company stock worth $8,933,330. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.