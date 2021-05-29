Financial Enhancement Group LLC Takes Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 33,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 31,253 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 202,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 122,420 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 73.4% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.0% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUS stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.16. The company had a trading volume of 268,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,614. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.60. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $63.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.11.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $677.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.26 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 7.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 41.87%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 12,400 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $645,916.00. Also, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 626 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $32,270.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,910.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,155,905 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

